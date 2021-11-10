New Delhi: Union cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved restoration and continuation of Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), Union Minister Anurag Thakur said. The Scheme restored for remaining part of the ongoing financial year 2021-22 and will continue till 2025-26, Thakur said. MPLADS was suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.Also Read - Sensex Closes 81 Points Lower, Nifty 50 Holds 18,000 Level. Top Performing Shares

Funds will be released at the rate of Rs 2 crore per MP for remaining period of FY 2021-22 in one instalment. Subsequently, Rs 5 crore per annum per MP during FY 2022-23 to FY 2025-26 will be allotted in two instalments of Rs 2.5 crore each, the Union Minister said.

In April last year, the government had suspended MPLADS during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and said that the funds would be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, according to a PTI report.

The total financial implication for restoration and continuation of the MPLADS for the remaining part of the Financial Year 2021-22 and up to 2025-26 will be Rs. 17417.00 crore, according to a statement issued by the Union Cabinet.

The MPLADS is a Central Sector Scheme fully funded by Government of India. The objective of the scheme is to enable MPs to recommend works of developmental nature with emphasis on the creation of durable community assets in the areas of drinking water, primary education, public health, sanitation and roads, etc. primarily in their Constituencies.