By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
MRF Share Price Zooms Past Rs 1 Lakh, Becomes First Indian Company To Achieve Feat
Madras Rubber Factory (MRF), the Indian multinational tyre manufacturing company, has become the first Indian company whose shares price has crossed Rs 1 lakh mark
New Delhi: Madras Rubber Factory (MRF), the Indian multinational tyre manufacturing company, has become the first Indian company whose shares price has crossed Rs 1 lakh mark. MRF shares closed yesterday on NSE at Rs 98,968.55. It opened today at Rs 99,150.20 and touched a high of Rs 1,00,439.95 on Tuesday.
Also Read:
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.