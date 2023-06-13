Home

Business

MRF Share Price Zooms Past Rs 1 Lakh, Becomes First Indian Company To Achieve Feat

MRF Share Price Zooms Past Rs 1 Lakh, Becomes First Indian Company To Achieve Feat

Madras Rubber Factory (MRF), the Indian multinational tyre manufacturing company, has become the first Indian company whose shares price has crossed Rs 1 lakh mark

MRF Share Price Zooms Past Rs 1 Lakh, Becomes First Indian Company To Achieve Feat

New Delhi: Madras Rubber Factory (MRF), the Indian multinational tyre manufacturing company, has become the first Indian company whose shares price has crossed Rs 1 lakh mark. MRF shares closed yesterday on NSE at Rs 98,968.55. It opened today at Rs 99,150.20 and touched a high of Rs 1,00,439.95 on Tuesday.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.