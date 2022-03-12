New Delhi: The economic slowdown owing to the ongoing covid pandemic for the last two years have hit the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) the most despite a lot of schemes and packages announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government. Thousands of MSMEs either shut down or became sick after the government announced a nationwide strict lockdown in March 2020 in the wake of the Covid. According to the RBI, bad loans of MSMEs now account for 9.6 per cent of gross advances of Rs 17.33 lakh crore as against 8.2 per cent in September 2020.Also Read - RBI Directs Paytm Payments Bank to Immediately Stop Onboarding New Customers. Here's Why

According to a report in The Indian Express, MSMEs Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose by Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 1,65,732 crore as of September 2021 from Rs 1,45,673 crore in September 2020. According to the RBI definition, a micro unit's investment should not exceed Rs one crore and turnover Rs 5 crore, small units' investment should not exceed Rs 10 crore and turnover Rs 50 crore and a medium enterprise's investment should not be more than Rs 50 crore and turnover Rs 250 crore.

For the unversed, a loan turns into a non-performing asset when principal or interest becomes overdue after 90 days.

Among state-owned banks, PNB had MSME NPAs of Rs 25,893 crore as of September 2021, followed by State Bank of India Rs 24,394 crore, Union Bank Rs 22,297 crore and Canara Bank Rs 15,299 crore, the RBI says.

The report in the publication further said that the rise in bad loans happened even after the RBI announced four loan restructuring schemes for MSMEs in January 2019, February 2020, August 2020 and May 2021. “Loans of as many as 24.51 lakh MSME accounts worth Rs 1,16,332 crore were restructured under these schemes. Under the May 2021 circular issued by the RBI, loans for Rs 51,467 crore were restructured,” according to the RBI’s ‘Trend and progress of banking’ report.

Scheme introduced by govt, RBI for revival of MSMEs

To revive MSMEs activity, the RBI and the government had earlier introduced several measures including the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) which provided Rs 3 lakh crore of unsecured loans to MSMEs and business.

Under the ECLGS, loans amounting to Rs 2.82 lakh crore were sanctioned till November 12, 2021, of which Rs 2.28 lakh crore was disbursed (Rs 1.94 lakh crore by commercial banks, forming 20.6 per cent of the incremental credit during the period).

The RBI also extended the scheme of one-time restructuring of loans to MSMEs without an asset classification downgrade and permitted bank lending to NBFCs (other than MFIs) for on-lending to agriculture, MSMEs and housing to be classified as priority sector lending (PSL).