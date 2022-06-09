MSP 2022-23 | New Delhi: The central government, on Wednesday, hiked the minimum support price (MSP) on Kharif crops for 2022-23. The hike is highest in the soyabean by 8.86 per cent. According to a report by PTI, MSP of paddy has been hiked by 5.15 per cent. The MSP is determined by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. Currently, it is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: eKYC Last Date Extended! Check Latest Date, Process Here

The official statement by the government read, "Government has increased the MSP of Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23 to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce and to encourage crop diversification."

Bajra has seen the lowest hike of 4.44 per cent. The MSP of Bajra for 2022-23 now stands at Rs 2,350 per quintal up Rs 100 from earlier Rs 2,250 per quintal. The MSP of cotton has been hiked to Rs 6,080 per quintal from Rs 5,726 per quintal earlier.

Check Latest MSP for Kharif Crops 2022-23