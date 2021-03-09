MTAR IPO Allotment Date, Subscription Status Check: MTAR IPO listing is likely to happen on March 16, 2021, as the MTAR IPO allotment is likely to take place tomorrow i.e March 10. The initial public offering of the MTAR Technologies has garnered massive interest as the Public Issue has been subscribed over 200 times, according to a report by ZEE Business. The MTAR IPO has so far received bids for 145.79 crore equity shares against the initial offer size of 72.6 lakh equity stocks. MTAR has worked on the Civilian Nuclear Power program of India, Indian Space program, Indian Defence, Global Defence, and Global Clean Energy sectors. Also Read - MTAR Technologies IPO Opens For Subscription Today: Check Price Band, Listing Date, Other Details

Esteemed organizations like Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), NPCIL, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bloom Energy, Rafael, Elbit, are clients of Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies. The company’s key product portfolio of the company includes critical assemblies such as Liquid propulsion engines to GSLV Mark III, Base Shroud Assembly, and Airframes for Agni programs.

MTAR IPO subscription status: According to the latest data, the IPO of Rs 596 crore MTAR Technologies was subscribed more than 201 times. While the retail portion was subscribed by over 28 times, the NIB category was subscribed by more than 650 times along with the QIB which was subscribed by 165 times. The MTAR stock is likely to be listed on exchanges on March 16. Someone who has applied for an MTAR IPO, he or she can check the MTAR IPO allotment status soon as this may become public on March 10.

You can check the MTAR IPO allotment status on the BSE website. You need to log in at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Following the login procedure on the aforementioned website, you need to choose ‘equity’. The issue name will be “MTAR Technologies Ltd” on the drop-down list. Please note that you can do this when the MTAR IPO allotment status becomes public. Subsequently, you need to enter the PAN number and the application number. Finally, you need to click on the search tab. Once you have completed the procedure, the MTAR IPO allotment status will be displayed on your computer screen.

Bidder can also check MTAR IPO allotment status on KFin Technologies website. You need to go to the website of KFin Technologies and check the ‘IPO Status’ section. It will be visible when it is declared. Subsequently, you need to select the IPO. After that, you need to enter the details such as application number or DPID/Client ID, or permanent account number (PAN). If you select the PAN option, then you need to enter the PAN. If you select the DPID/Client ID box, you need to select the depository from the drop-down menu, and then you can enter DPIP and Client ID. After that, you need to type the captcha provided on the website and click on submit.