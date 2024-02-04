Home

Business

Mufin Green Finance Enters Into Share Purchase Agreement With LKP Finance | Check Details Here

Mufin Green Finance Enters Into Share Purchase Agreement With LKP Finance | Check Details Here

Muffin Green has informed the stock market that its Board of Directors has approved the share purchase agreement of LKP Finance.

Union Budget 2024 Expected To Fuel Indian Stock Market Growth

Share Market News: Shares of Mufin Green Finance have given 11 percent return to investors in the last 5 days while in the last one month, they have given a 38 percent return from the level of Rs 175 and in the last 6 months they have given 80 percent return from the level of Rs 134. .

Trending Now

On December 7, 2023, Muffin Green shares were at a low of Rs 109 from where investors have got a bumper return of 134 percent. Muffin Green shares have made investors rich by giving bumper returns in the short and long term.

You may like to read

Muffin Green has informed the stock market that its Board of Directors has approved the share purchase agreement of LKP Finance. Mufin Green Finance has entered into a share purchase agreement with LKP Finance Limited.

Mufin Green Finance is going to buy 56.96 lakh shares of LKP Finance, which is 45.32 per cent of the total paid up share capital of the company. The board of Muffin Green Finance has appointed a merchant banker for this, which is going to carry out the process of purchasing 56.96 lakh shares. The Board of Directors of Muffin Green Finance has also approved the proposal to form a new company.

Muffin Green Finance shares have given a return of 1200 per cent to investors in the last 2 years. Mufin Green Company had approved the plan to raise funds of Rs 17.50 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. In April last year, the shares of Muffin Green Finance were split in the ratio of one to two. After this, bonus shares were also issued to investors last July.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.