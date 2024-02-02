Mufin Green Finance in Action After Budget | Check Key Details Here

Home

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,879.58 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Stock Market News: The stock market has seen a good rally after the budget day and amid the shares of EV finance company Mufin Green Finance were registering a rise of about 4.98 per cent. The share has reached a 52-week high of Rs 242.30 with a gain of Rs 11.50. The 52-week low of shares of Muffin Green Finance, with a market cap of about Rs 3730 crore, is Rs 108. In the last 5 days, the shares of Mufin Green Finance Limited have reached the level of Rs 242 from the level of Rs 219, giving a return of 11 per cent to the investors.

On Tuesday, January 2, shares of Muffin Green Finance were at a low of Rs 167, from where it has been 45 per cent return to investors.

Meanwhile, Benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply in early trade on Friday tracking a rally in global markets along with buying in Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 846.64 points to 72,491.94 in early trade.

The Nifty climbed 256.55 points to 21,954. Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Infosys, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers. Axis Bank emerged as the only laggard.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Shanghai quoted in the red. The US markets ended with significant gains on Thursday.

“The bull market at Dalal Street is thriving, fuelled by positive developments such as Wall Street’s surge, a 3 per cent drop in WTI oil prices, and the promising interim Union Budget,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The Sensex declined 106.81 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 71,645.30 on the Budget day on Thursday. The Nifty dipped 28.25 points or 0.13 per cent to 21,697.45. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.71 per cent to USD 79.26 a barrel.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.