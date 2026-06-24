Muharram Bank Holidays 2026: Will Banks remain closed on June 26? Check complete city-wise list

Will Banks remain closed on June 26? Check complete city-wise list

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/muharram-bank-holidays-2026-will-banks-remain-closed-on-june-26-check-complete-city-wise-list-8455797/ Copy

Muharram Bank Holidays 2026: Will Banks remain shut on June 26? Check complete city-wise list

Attention customers! If you are planning to visit the bank, then you must go through the detailed story below. The Kerala government has revised its Muharram holiday schedule, announcing that the public holiday will now be observed on Friday, June 26, instead of Thursday, June 25

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, reaches a crescendo on the 10th day of Muharram, the day when Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his followers were martyred in 61 Hijri or 680 CE at Karbala, in present-day Iraq.The tenth day of Muharram is the Day of Ashura, which, to Shia Muslims, is part of the mourning of Muharram. Sunni Muslims fast on this day. In India, the Shia Muslim community, along with people of different religions, participate in large processions and tazias.

Also Read: Bank June Holidays 2026: Will Banks remain shut for three days on these dates? Check complete city-wise list

As per the RBI Exam Calendar, banks across the country will remain shut for a total of three days during this week, including weekly offs, second and fourth Saturdays, and festival-related holidays. Banks in both the public and private sectors across the country will be closed on a number of occasions and festivals, including: Moharrum, Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora. “All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays,” the RBI stated. The second and fourth Saturdays, along with four Sundays each month, will see banks closed nationwide.

Also Read: Bank Holidays in June: Banks to remain closed for 11 days this month; Check dates here

According to the Reserve Bank of India(RBI)’s holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on June 26, 2026(Friday) due to Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora. The banks will remain closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Vijayawada.