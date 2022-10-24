Mumbai: No regular trading today. Indian stock markets to remain uneventful during the regular trading time 9:15 am to 3:30 pm today. But here’s something better, something that happens only once in a year — the Muhurat trading. Samvat 2078 will come to an end today with the commencement of Hindu new year, Samvat 2079, today.Also Read - Video: On Diwali, PM Modi Joins 'Vande Mataram' Singalong With Armed Forces In Kargil

This one-off trading activity at the Indian stock markets will take place between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm today. We're giving you a curated list of the stocks to purchase during the Muhurat trading, as recommended by market experts.

– Suzlon Energy

Target Price: Rs 11, Stop Loss: Rs 6.50

– Elecronics Mart

Target Price: Rs 102, Stop Loss: Rs 80

(Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities/Courtesy: Mint)

– Bharti Airtel

Target Price: Rs 900, Stop Loss: Rs 700

– Axis Bank

Target Price: Rs 1,000, Stop Loss: Rs 750

– Tata Chemicals

Target Price: Rs 1400, Stop Loss: Rs 1080

(Motilal Oswal/Courtesy: Economic Times)

HERE’S A LIST OF STOCKS RECOMMENDED BY AXIS SECURITIES FOR MUHURAT TRADING

STOCKBUY FirstBUY SecondTarget FirstTarget Second
Ambuja Cement Ltd470450560610
Computer Age Management Services Ltd2550240029303185
Cipla Ltd1060102012001320
Eicher Motors Ltd3300318037504030
Federal Bank Ltd125110150165
The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd480440555613
Godfry Philips India Ltd1350120015301785
L&T Technology Services Ltd3500330040004385
RITES Ltd360340420485
Tata Steel Ltd9585113120
Titagarh Wagon Ltd140125165180
Voltamp Transformers Ltd2400220028003000
Source: Axis Securities Ltd. (ASL)