Mumbai: No regular trading today. Indian stock markets to remain uneventful during the regular trading time 9:15 am to 3:30 pm today. But here’s something better, something that happens only once in a year — the Muhurat trading. Samvat 2078 will come to an end today with the commencement of Hindu new year, Samvat 2079, today.Also Read - Video: On Diwali, PM Modi Joins 'Vande Mataram' Singalong With Armed Forces In Kargil
This one-off trading activity at the Indian stock markets will take place between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm today. We’re giving you a curated list of the stocks to purchase during the Muhurat trading, as recommended by market experts. Also Read - Diwali 2022: Make Disha Patani Style Easy Rangoli Design at Your Home
– Suzlon Energy Also Read - Katrina Kaif Turns Patakha in Hot Black Saree With Plunging Neckline Sexy Blouse For Diwali Party, See Pics
Target Price: Rs 11, Stop Loss: Rs 6.50
– Elecronics Mart
Target Price: Rs 102, Stop Loss: Rs 80
(Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities/Courtesy: Mint)
– Bharti Airtel
Target Price: Rs 900, Stop Loss: Rs 700
– Axis Bank
Target Price: Rs 1,000, Stop Loss: Rs 750
– Tata Chemicals
Target Price: Rs 1400, Stop Loss: Rs 1080
(Motilal Oswal/Courtesy: Economic Times)
HERE’S A LIST OF STOCKS RECOMMENDED BY AXIS SECURITIES FOR MUHURAT TRADING
|STOCK
|BUY First
|BUY Second
|Target First
|Target Second
|Ambuja Cement Ltd
|470
|450
|560
|610
|Computer Age Management Services Ltd
|2550
|2400
|2930
|3185
|Cipla Ltd
|1060
|1020
|1200
|1320
|Eicher Motors Ltd
|3300
|3180
|3750
|4030
|Federal Bank Ltd
|125
|110
|150
|165
|The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
|480
|440
|555
|613
|Godfry Philips India Ltd
|1350
|1200
|1530
|1785
|L&T Technology Services Ltd
|3500
|3300
|4000
|4385
|RITES Ltd
|360
|340
|420
|485
|Tata Steel Ltd
|95
|85
|113
|120
|Titagarh Wagon Ltd
|140
|125
|165
|180
|Voltamp Transformers Ltd
|2400
|2200
|2800
|3000
|Source: Axis Securities Ltd. (ASL)