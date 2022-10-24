Mumbai: No regular trading today. Indian stock markets to remain uneventful during the regular trading time 9:15 am to 3:30 pm today. But here’s something better, something that happens only once in a year — the Muhurat trading. Samvat 2078 will come to an end today with the commencement of Hindu new year, Samvat 2079, today.Also Read - Video: On Diwali, PM Modi Joins 'Vande Mataram' Singalong With Armed Forces In Kargil

This one-off trading activity at the Indian stock markets will take place between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm today. We're giving you a curated list of the stocks to purchase during the Muhurat trading, as recommended by market experts.

– Suzlon Energy

Target Price: Rs 11, Stop Loss: Rs 6.50

– Elecronics Mart

Target Price: Rs 102, Stop Loss: Rs 80

(Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities/Courtesy: Mint)

– Bharti Airtel

Target Price: Rs 900, Stop Loss: Rs 700

– Axis Bank

Target Price: Rs 1,000, Stop Loss: Rs 750

– Tata Chemicals

Target Price: Rs 1400, Stop Loss: Rs 1080

(Motilal Oswal/Courtesy: Economic Times)

HERE’S A LIST OF STOCKS RECOMMENDED BY AXIS SECURITIES FOR MUHURAT TRADING