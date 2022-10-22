Muhurat Trading 2022: Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE have listed 24 October 2022 as a trading holiday on account of Diwali, Laxmi Puja. However, both exchanges will remain open for one hour on the day for muhurat trading. The exchanges will remain closed on October 26, on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada. “All trades executed at Indian stock market in Diwali 2022 muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligation,” the official notification accessed by livemint.com stated.Also Read - Muhurat Trading on Diwali to Start at 6.15 PM: All You Need to Know

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct a one-hour special “muhurat trading” session on Monday, marking the beginning of a new Samvat 2079 — the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali. Also Read - Nifty below 7,800 on weak global cues, macro data

DIWALI MUHURAT TRADING TIMINGS

It is believed that trading during the ‘muhurat’ or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders. Pre-open session will begin at 6:00pm and it will end at 6:08pm. The symbolic trading session would be held between 6:15pm and 7:15pm, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars. In the commodity derivative segment too, the trading will begin at 6:15pm and end at 7:15pm. However, trade modification will be available till 7:25pm, livemint reported. Muhurat trading 2022 timings in the currency derivative segment will be 6:15pm to 7:15pm and trade modification in currency derivatives and IRD will be possible till 7:25pm. Trade modification in cross currency derivatives will also remain available till 7:25 pm. Trade annulment requests can be placed till 7:30pm. Muhurat Trading session timings for Futures and Options is 6:15pm to 7:15pm and will end at 7:25 pm

It is to be noted that after the Diwali Balipratiprada festival falling on 26th October 2022, there will be just one more stock market holiday falling next month in November. On 8th November 2022, NSE and BSE will remain closed for Gurunanak Jayanti.