Muhurat Trading 2026: Stock Market to open for one hour today; check auspicious trading timings for Samvat 2083 here

Muhurat Trading 2026 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2026, coinciding with Diwali Laxmi Pujan.

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New Delhi: Indian exchanges will hold Diwali Muhurat Trading sessions, with equities trading from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm and MCX following the same window. Despite it being a Sunday, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for the traditional Muhurat Trading session. The special session marks the beginning of the new Samvat 2083. During this period, investors participate in buying and selling shares at an auspicious time.

Although the stock market generally remains closed on Sundays, it will open for an hour today because Muhurat Trading is considered auspicious. The practice is a nearly 70-year-old tradition. The BSE introduced Muhurat Trading in 1957, while the NSE has been organising the special session since 1992. Traditional business communities observe the occasion as Chopda Pujan, which involves worshipping account books. With today’s trading session, the new Hindu financial year, Samvat 2083, will begin.

Muhurat Trading 2026: NSE and BSE Schedule

Muhurat Trading will take place on Sunday, November 8, coinciding with Diwali and Lakshmi Puja. The session will mark the beginning of Samvat 2083. The main equity Muhurat Trading session will run from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM. Unlike regular trading days, when the markets remain open from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, this will be a special one-hour session. The pre-open session will begin at 2:05 PM.

Investors can place limit and market orders until 2:10 PM. Between 2:10 PM and 2:15 PM, only limit orders will be accepted. Order matching and confirmation will take place between 2:15 PM and 2:17 PM, followed by a buffer period until 2:20 PM.

What Are the Timings for MCX Muhurat Trading?

The special session on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be held from 2:05 PM to 2:19 PM. This will be followed by the main trading session from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM. All commodity and index contracts will be available for trading.

Muhurat Trading 2026 Timings & Sessions – November 8, 2026

All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Session Start Time End Time Remarks Block Deal Session 1:50 P.M. 2:05 P.M. – Pre-open – Order Entry Period 2:05 P.M. 2:10 P.M. Order entry, modification and cancellation for both limit and market orders. Pre-open – Order Entry Period 2:10 P.M. 2:15 P.M.* Order entry, modification and cancellation only for limit orders. Pre-open – Order Matching & Trade Confirmation Period 2:15 P.M. 2:17 P.M. – Pre-open – Buffer Period 2:17 P.M. 2:20 P.M. – Normal Market (Continuous Trading Session – CTS) 2:20 P.M. – – Normal Market Close for Closing Auction Session (CAS) Securities – 3:15 P.M. – Reference Price Calculation / Transition from CTS to CAS 3:15 P.M. 3:20 P.M. – CAS – Order Entry Period 3:20 P.M. 3:25 P.M. Order entry, modification and cancellation for both limit and market orders. CAS – Order Entry Period 3:25 P.M. 3:30 P.M.* Order entry, modification and cancellation only for limit orders. CAS – Order Matching & Trade Confirmation Period 3:30 P.M. 3:35 P.M. Order matching begins immediately after the order-entry period ends. CAS – Transition Period 3:35 P.M. 3:50 P.M. Transition from CAS to the post-closing session. Post-close Session 3:50 P.M. 4:00 P.M. – Normal Market Close for Non-CAS Securities – 3:30 P.M. – Special Pre-open Session (IPO and Relisted Securities) 2:05 P.M. 2:50 P.M.** System-driven random closure in the last 10 minutes. Normal Market Timings for Stocks in Special Pre-open Session 3:05 P.M. 3:30 P.M. – Call Auction – Illiquid Session 2:25 P.M. 3:10 P.M. *** System-driven random closure in the last minute. Trade Modification Cut-off Time 2:20 P.M. 4:15 P.M.

Adani Power, L&T, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Steel among HDFC Securities’ top recommendations for Samvat 2083

Top 10 Stocks: LTP, Buying Range and Target Price

No. Company Industry LTP (₹) Buying Range (₹) Target Price (₹) 1 Ambuja Cement Cement 348 347–36 481 2 Adani Power Ltd Power 234 185–195 234 3 Coal India Ltd Energy 389 389–405 490 4 Bharat Electronics Ltd Aerospace/Defence 370 368–378 475 5 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Automobile 11,397 11,250–11,650 13,900 6 Can Fin Homes Ltd NBFC 720 720–740 845 7 K.P.R. Mill Ltd. Textiles 1,115 1,098–1,129 1,289 8 Tata Steel Ltd Metals 167.60 168–175 210 9 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Pharmaceuticals 1,872 1,863–1,898 2,208 10 Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Infrastructure 3,872 3,840–3,935 4,458

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