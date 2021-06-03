Mumbai: Known as the richest man in Asia, Mukesh Ambani, has not withdrawn any salary from Reliance Industries for the year 2020-21 and his remuneration for the financial year 2020-21 was nil, an annual report has indicated on Thursday. As per the annual report, Mukesh Ambani has decided to forego his salary in the light of coronavirus pandemic in the country. However, the report projected that the Reliance managing director has taken a salary of Rs 15 crore from his company in the previous fiscal. Notably, the Reliance chief has been taking home the same remuneration since 2008-09. Also Read - BREAKING: Maharashtra U-Turn on Unlock, Lockdown Not Yet Lifted, Reports IANS

The report also stated that other managing directors Nikhil R Meswani and Hital R Meswani had received Rs 24 crore in the previous fiscal and both of them got commissions worth Rs 17.28 crore each.

According to the report, Executive Directors PMS Prasad and Pawan Kuman Kapil have received hike in their salaries in 2020-21 as they had received performance-linked incentives for two years. Prasad took home Rs 11.99 crore in the previous fiscal, and Kapil's remuneration increased to Rs 4.24 crore in FY21.

The annual report furthermore stated that Nita Ambani, who is the non-executive director on the company’s board, earned Rs 8 lakh sitting fee and another Rs 1.65 crore commission for the year.

“Despite unprecedented challenges, we continued to execute on our growth plans across businesses,” Mukesh Ambani was quoted as saying by News 18.