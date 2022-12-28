Mukesh Ambani At Reliance’s Apex: A Journey That Began 20 Years Ago Creating India’s Most Valued Firm

Until a few months ago, Mukesh Ambani remained as the richest person in Asia, before Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani overtook his position. With a net worth of $89.4 billion, Mukesh Ambani today stands sixth in Forbes Real Time Billionaires List.

New Delhi: The business empire that Dhirubhai Ambani built did not stagnate even for a brief period after his demise in 2022. His two sons, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani assumed joint leadership of Reliance Industries. While Mukesh Ambani, the elder brother, took over as the chairman and managing director, Anil Ambani was named vice chairman and joint managing director.

Following a long feud between the brothers over control, the business empire split — Mukesh Ambani assumed control of the gas, oil, and petrochemicals units as RIL, while Anil Ambani got telecommunications, power generation, and financial services units through a demerger.

After two decades, the Standford University-drop out Mukesh Ambani, 65, is still sitting at the helm of Reliance Industries, which has become India’s most valued firm by market capitalisation. The conglomerate he built has re-entered the telecom business, diversified in retail and new energy, and raised a record ₹2.5 lakh crore selling minority interests during the Covid lockdown.

HERE IS HIS JOURNEY IN NUMBERS AT THE HELM OF RIL

Market capitalization grew at an annualized rate of 20.6 per cent in the last 20 years from ₹41,989 crore in March 2002, to ₹17,81,841 crore in March 2022.

Revenues grew at an annualized rate of 15.4 per cent from ₹45,411 crore in FY 2001-02, to ₹792,756 crore in FY 2021-22.

Net profit grew at an annualized rate of 16.3 per cent from ₹3,280 crore in FY 2001-02, to ₹67,845 crore in FY 2021-22.

Exports grew at an annualized rate of 16.9 per cent from ₹11,200 crore in FY 2001-02, to ₹254,970 crore in FY 2021-22.

Total assets grew at an annualized rate of 18.7 per cent from ₹48,987 crore in March 2002, to ₹14,99,665 crore in March 2022.

Net worth grew at an annualized rate of 17 per cent from ₹27,977 crore in March 2002, to ₹645,127 crore in March 2022.

RIL added ₹17.4 lakh crore to investor wealth during these two decades, which is an average of ₹87,000 crore every year.

According to Motilal Oswal’s 26th annual wealth creation study, the company has emerged as the largest wealth creator, over 2016-21, creating wealth to the tune of nearly ₹10 lakh crore and breaking its own previous record.

Reliance Industries, under Mukesh Ambani started several new businesses in the last two decades, including its retail arm Reliance Retail in 2006, telecom arm Reliance Jio in 2016 and the new energy business in 2020.

What started as a single oil refinery in 2002, the Jamnagar Refinery Complex is today the world’s largest single-location refining complex. Reliance Industries doubled oil refining capacity during this period, adding the unique capability to convert the worst of crude oils into the best of exportable fuels. It also added some of the world’s largest downstream units.

The traditional petrochemicals’ business that was started by Dhirubhai Ambani and taken over by Mukesh Ambani, also too flourished and expanded many-fold in the last two decades.

In late 2002, Reliance’s oil and gas exploration (E&P) business struck gold! It made its first hydrocarbon discovery in deep sea off Andhra coast. Six years later, in 2009, Reliance formally announced the production from its famous Krishna Godavari D6 upstream assets. The firm got UK’s BP p.l.c. as an investor in the E&P business in 2011 and in recent months, it brought to production the second set of discoveries.

Reliance also brought BP, one of the global petroleum industry leaders, as a partner in its Indian fuel retailing business. With its Jio-BP brand, Reliance Mobility Solutions brought the latest technology and offerings for consumers at petro-retail outlets. It aims to offer a new experience in buying fuel with high-quality service and making the retail outlets future-ready with charging and battery swap facilities.

Reliance set the foundation for New Energy Business committing over ₹75,000 crore investment in three years to set up five uniquely integrated Giga Factories at Jamnagar with the world’s latest technology. This will have a first-of-its-kind ‘quartz-to-module’ solar panel facility. The ultimate aim is to emerge world’s lowest-cost producer of solar energy and green hydrogen.

In 2020, at the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance has set a target to become Net Carbon Neutral by 2035, contributing to India’s net carbon zero mission. He said the company is investing over USD 10 billion (Rs 75,000 crore) in building the most comprehensive ecosystem for New Energy and New Materials in India to secure the promise of a sustainable future for generations to come.

By 2024, Reliance plans to start 10GW of solar PV cell and module factory, that will eventually be scaled up to 20GW by 2026. By 2025, RIL plans to generate its entire round-the-clock (RTC) power and intermittent energy for Green Hydrogen from captive solar power plants.

FUNDRAISING

In FY21, Reliance Industries set a record for capital fundraising by raising more than ₹2.5 lakh crore through a rights issue and minority stake sales in Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures to global marquee investors such as Facebook and Google. During FY2021, Reliance was the single-largest foreign direct investment (FDI) generator for India.

The launch of Reliance Jio can never be forgotten by the millennials in India. The cost of one GB of 4G data stood at approximately ₹500 before the launch of Jio. But Mukesh Ambani disrupted the whole Indian telecom market by offering 4G data free of cost for the first few months, and thereby capturing the market. What stood at ₹500, the cost of 1 GB of 4G data fell to less than ₹20 after the launch of Reliance Jio.

Mukesh Ambani was born in Aden, Yemen, where his father worked as a gas station attendant. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Bombay (now the University of Mumbai) and subsequently pursued a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford University.

However, Mukesh Ambani dropped out of the master’s programme in 1981 to join the family business, where he worked to diversify the company, foraying into communications, infrastructure, petrochemicals, petroleum refining, polyester fibres, and oil and gas production.

