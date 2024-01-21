Home

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Mukesh Ambani Declares Holiday For All Reliance Offices On Jan 22

Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has declared a holiday for all Reliance offices on January 22, 2024 on account of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Read to know details...

Reliance MD Chairman Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi: Ayodhya, the entire country and Indians abroad too, are excited about the inauguration of the majestic Ram Mandir after the much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22, 2024. Ahead of the Consecration Ceremony which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other dignitaries, one of the distinguished guests and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani has made a big announcement. The Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries has announced a holiday for all Reliance Offices on January 22, on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha. Know details about the same…

