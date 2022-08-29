Mumbai: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday introduced daughter Isha as leader of Reliance group’s retail business, in what appears to be his succession planning at India’s most valuable firm. At Reliance Industries Ltd’s 45th annual shareholders meeting, Ambani introduced Isha as leader of retail business as he invited her to speak on integrating WhatsApp with the retail business.Also Read - Reliance AGM 2022: Company To Roll Out Jio 5G Services, Meta And Jio Collaborate To Launch JioMart On WhatsApp - Watch Video

Isha, 30, gave a presentation on placing online grocery orders using WhatsApp and making payments at the event. The objective of this business will be to develop and deliver products and solve every Indian’s daily needs, with high quality products at affordable pricing, she said. Also Read - Reliance AGM 2022: From 5G Services in Delhi, Mumbai to Jio Cloud PC, 10 Major Takeaways From Mukesh Ambani's Address

Mukesh Ambani’s kids

Ambani, 65, has three children — twins Akash and Isha and youngest son Anant.

Isha is married to Anand Piramal, son of Piramal Group’s Ajay and Swati Piramal.

Ambani had previously named elder son Akash as chairman of the group’s telecom arm, Reliance Jio.

The youngest son Anant, 26, may get to helm the O2C and new energy business of the conglomerate.

Reliance’s major businesses

Reliance has three broad businesses – oil refining and petrochemicals, retail and digital services that include telecom.

While retail and digital services are housed in separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, the oil-to-chemical or O2C business is a functional division of Reliance.

The new energy business is also with the parent firm.

(With inputs from PTI) Also Read - RIL AGM 2022: WhatsApp-JioMart Partnership Announced; Here's Step-by-Step Guide to Order Groceries From Online Store