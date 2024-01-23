Home

Mukesh Ambani Makes This Donation To Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra Trust Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Businessman Mukesh Ambani attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya with his entire family. Here's what he donated to the Shri Ram Janmabhomi Kshetra Trust of the temple..

Ambani Family At Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

New Delhi: The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Guest List included the biggest industrialists, politicians, spitirual leaders, sportspersons and film celebrities of India. Both the sons of Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh and Anil Ambani were in attendance; while the latter came alone, the former came with his wife Nita Ambani, sons and daughter-in-laws Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta and Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant and daughter and son-in-law Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Earlier, there were reports that the Ambani family had donated 33 kg of gold and three gold crowns to the temple but these reports were discarded as rumours. Now, the real donation made by the Ambani family, to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra Trust of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is out. Read further to know details..

Mukesh Ambani’s Donation To Ram Mandir

Mukesh Ambani, after attending the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya with his family, had made a donation to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries donated an amount of Rs 2.51 Crore to the temple trust and a statement released on behalf of the state said, This sacred endeavour, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, carries profound cultural importance.”

Rumours Of Ambani Family Donating 33 KG of Gold

As mentioned earlier, there were reports that Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have donated a total of 33 kilogram of gold to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. These reports have been circulating from before the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. These social media claims also said that the Ambanis, along with 33 KG gold, have donated three gold crowns to the temple too. However, these reports were completely false. According to a news report by DNA, the website Newschecker spoke to a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust who confirmed that a similar donation has neither been mentioned nor made by Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani or any other member of the family.

