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Mukesh Ambani plans to enter insurance sector, joins hands with 136-year-old global firm to launch new company | Check details

Mukesh Ambani plans to enter insurance sector, joins hands with 136-year-old global firm to launch new company | Check details

The partnership is likely to hold equal ownership, with both companies holding a 50:50 stake in the new company.

Mukesh Ambani to join hands with a German firm. File image

India’s leading businessman Mukesh Ambani is all set to join hands with Germany-based Allianz Group to launch a new company involved in the insurance sector in India. His company, Jio Financial Services (JFSL), has announced the launch of the company in general and health insurance.

The partnership is likely to hold equal ownership, with both companies holding a 50:50 stake in the new company. The move supports the Indian government’s broader vision of “Insurance for All by 2047.”

What is the plan?

The goal of the venture is to make insurance easily accessible to people across India by combining the strengths of both companies i.e. Jio’s strength of providing strong digital network and Allianz’s strength of over 136 years of global experience in insurance and strong product experience.

Together, they aim to offer insurance policies that are simple to understand, easy to buy digitally, and affordable for all types of customers.

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What did Ambani say?

Mukesh Ambani said he wants world-class services to reach every Indian, not just a privileged few. He added that insurance is not merely a product but a foundation for families to build a secure future with confidence. He also announced Allianz as Jio’s exclusive insurance partner in India.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Allianz Group Oliver Bate said the idea is to combine Jio’s broad reach with Allianz’s expertise to develop a new insurance model in India that prioritises customer needs and financial security.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani used to stay here before shifting to 27-storey Antilia

Notably, the launch of this new company is subject to necessary government and regulatory approvals. The two companies are also exploring a separate partnership in the life insurance segment in the future.

RIL to announce Q4 results

Reliance Industries Ltd is all set to announce its Q4 results on Friday. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

RIL board will also recommend dividend on equity shares for FY26. Reliance Industries share price has been witnessing sharp correction and has fallen more than 16 per cent from its 52-week high.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio brings cheapest plan with validity of longer than 28 days, priced at…

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