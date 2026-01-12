Home

Mukesh Ambani’s New Year gift for Jio customers as Reliance launches new affordable 36 day recharge plan featuring 2GB daily data…, details inside

Reliance Jio introduces a new affordable 36-day prepaid plan offering 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and SMS benefits, targeting users seeking flexible validity and value-packed connectivity.

Reliance Jio has once again stirred excitement among mobile users by launching a new affordable prepaid recharge plan that packs solid data benefits into a convenient 36-day package. This latest offering is aimed at subscribers who want a balance of value and flexibility without burning a hole in their pocket.

A Great Balance of Data, Calls & Validity

Priced at around ₹450, Jio’s newest recharge plan gives users 2GB of high-speed data every day for 36 days – translating to 72GB total data – along with unlimited voice calling and daily SMS benefits. The 36-day format sits comfortably between short-term monthly packs and longer annual plans, offering flexibility for moderate data users.

This pack is especially attractive to customers who don’t want to commit to traditional 28- or 56-day plans but still want daily data for browsing, social media, streaming, and more.

What You Get With the ₹450 Plan?

2GB high-speed data per day for 36 days

Unlimited calls across networks

Daily SMS allowances

Compatibility with Jio’s True 5G network where available

This combo makes the recharge perfect for users who rely on ample data and committed validity without being tied down for months.

Fueling Your Digital Life: Jio’s Answer to Rising Data Needs

With data usage climbing and 5G coverage spreading across India, users increasingly look for plans that offer both quantity and quality. Jio’s latest plan responds to that trend by offering enough data to keep your online life humming – whether it’s video calling, streaming, or downloading without the need to recharge frequently.

This campaign comes as part of a broader refresh of Jio’s prepaid lineup in 2026, where the company has rolled out a variety of plans with differing price points, data packs, and special perks like AI and OTT access on select recharges.

A Competitive Telecom Landscape

The Indian telecom sector has been buzzing with fresh offerings as major players like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea also revise their plans and introduce competitive packages to retain and grow subscribers. This ₹450 plan positions Jio strongly in the mid-range bracket, appealing to those who want more than basic connectivity without committing to long-term annual schemes.

Should You Recharge This Plan?

If you’re a user who values consistent daily data, unlimited calling, and solid validity without frequent recharges, this 36 day plan could be a perfect match. It’s ideal for students, professionals, and everyday mobile users who want dependable connectivity on a predictable budget.

Stay tuned as Jio continues to innovate with new plans and perks in 2026 – from flexible short-term packs to all-inclusive long-term recharges that also bring entertainment and AI benefits to your mobile experience.

