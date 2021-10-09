New Delhi: After retaining his top position in the Forbes list of 100 richest people in India, Reliance Industries MD and Chairman Mukesh Ambani have made it to the most exclusive wealth club. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index Ambani has joined Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in the world’s most exclusive wealth club with a fortune of at least USD 100 billion.Also Read - Elon Musk's Space X Crew Shares Incredible Earth Image Shot on iPhone He entered the rarefied group of 11 men as Reliance Industries’ stock touched a record high yesterday. After an increase of USD 23.8 billion this year, Ambani’s current net worths stood at $101 billion. Also Read - Elon Musk, Grimes Break Up After 3 Years Together, Will Co-Parent Son Here’s the full list of top 10 richest persons in the world:- Also Read - Adani vs Ambani: Gautam Adani Group to Invest USD 20 Billion in Renewable Energy; Top Points Rank 1: Elon Musk– With a total wealth of USD 222 billion, Elon Musk, CEO, and product architect at Tesla has topped the list of the most exclusive wealth club.

Rank 2: Jeff Bezos– Founder and executive chairman of Amazon has bagged the second position with a net worth of $191 billion.

Rank 3: Bernard Arnault- With an estimated net worth of USD 178.4 billion, the French businessman, investor, and art collector has secured the third position. He is the chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, the world’s largest luxury goods company.

Rank 4: Bill Gates – Co-founder of Microsoft and American business magnate finished at the 4th position in the world’s most exclusive wealth club with a fortune of at least $100 billion.

Rank 5: Larry Page – An American business tycoon and computer scientist is ranked fifth on the list. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth was clocked at $120.7 billion.

Rank 6: Mark Zuckerberg – With a fortune of at least USD100 billion, the 37-year-old Facebook founder ranked 6th in the world’s most exclusive wealth club.

Rank 7: Sergey Brin– Brin, an American business magnate, computer scientist and Internet entrepreneur is the 7th-richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of USD 115.2 billion.

Rank 8: Larry Ellison – With a net worth of USD108 billion, former chief executive officer (CEO) of Oracle Corporation has secured 8th position on the list.

Rank 9: Steve Ballmer– The former chief executive officer of Microsoft is the 9th richest person in the world with an estimated wealth of USD 102 billion. At present, he owns the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Rank 10: Warren Buffett – The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is the world’s tenth-wealthiest person with a net worth of over USD 101.1 billion as of October 2021.