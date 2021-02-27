Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday became the richest person ion Asia once again, overtaking China’s Zhong Shanshan, whose bottled water company plunged a record 20 per cent this week, losing USD 22 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Notably, Shanshan’s bottled-water company tanked a record 20 per cent this week, making Mukesh Ambani the richest person in Asia. Also Read - 'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai': Threat Letter Found In Car Carrying Explosives Near Mukesh Ambani's Residence

Mukesh Ambani now has net worth of about $80 billion while Zhong Shanshan's net worth is $76.6 billion. Zhong Shanshan had previously become Asia's richest person, surpassing Chinese tech titans like Jack Ma.

Interestingly, Mukesh Ambani for the last two years led the ranking of Asia's richest people. But, Zhong Shanshan grabbed the title of Asia's richest person from Mukesh Ambani after the listing of his two companies. However, by early 2021, Zhong Shanshan was the sixth-wealthiest person on Earth.

Zhong Shanshan’s Nongfu Spring Company over the period of time tripled to a peak in January, while his Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co. surged 3,757 per cent. However, with a bad week for stock markets, Zhong’s companies recorded plunges.

On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani turned his empire and lifted his fortune by selling stakes in Reliance’s digital and retail units to investors including Google and Facebook Inc.

Mukesh Ambani in November last year slipped three positions in the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list after Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) suffered heavy losses in the stock market.

Despite an unstable week at the markets, Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was relatively not so affected as it recently said that it would carve its oil-to-chemicals business to an independent unit.