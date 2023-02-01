Top Recommended Stories
Mukesh Ambani Overtakes Gautam Adani In Forbes Real Time Billionaires List
Reliance Industries chairman has overtaken Adani Group chairman as the richest person in India and Asia, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires List.
New Delhi: Reliance Industries chairman has overtaken Adani Group chairman as the richest person in India and Asia, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires List.
Also Read:
- Tourism Budget 2023: Government To Set Up Unity Mall, Promote Border Tourism, GI Products And More
- VLS vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Victoria Lions vs Southern Crusaders, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 1.30 & 3.30 PM IST February 1, Wednesday
- Viral Video: A Dog is Man's Best Friend And THIS Latest Heartwarming Clip on The Internet is Proof! - WATCH
At the time of publishing of this article, Mukesh Ambani’s (9th richest)net worth stood at $84.3 billion dollars and that of Gautam Adani’s (10th richest) stood at 84.1 billion dollars.
Prior to the release of the Hindenburg Research report making sensational allegation of stock manipulation against Adani Group, Gautam Adani was the 3rd richest person in the world.
However, Gautam Adani is currently positioned as the 10th richest person, above Mukesh Ambani (13th richest person), as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.