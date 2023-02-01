  • Home
Reliance Industries chairman has overtaken Adani Group chairman as the richest person in India and Asia, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires List.

Updated: February 1, 2023 12:09 PM IST

By Sankunni K

Mukesh Ambani Overtakes Gautam Adani In Forbes Real Time Billionaires List

New Delhi: Reliance Industries chairman has overtaken Adani Group chairman as the richest person in India and Asia, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires List.

PC: Forbes Real Time Billionaires List

At the time of publishing of this article, Mukesh Ambani’s (9th richest)net worth stood at $84.3 billion dollars and that of Gautam Adani’s (10th richest) stood at 84.1 billion dollars.

Prior to the release of the Hindenburg Research report making sensational allegation of stock manipulation against Adani Group, Gautam Adani was the 3rd richest person in the world.

However, Gautam Adani is currently positioned as the 10th richest person, above Mukesh Ambani (13th richest person), as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Published Date: February 1, 2023 12:00 PM IST

Updated Date: February 1, 2023 12:09 PM IST