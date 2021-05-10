New Delhi: India is fight never-seen-before second wave of Covid pandemic and support are pouring in from various quarters. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Reliance Foundation are among the largest donors as India Inc has stepped up relief efforts in this crisis, according to an IANS report Also Read - 14-Day Lockdown Begins in Karnataka. Strict Restrictions on Public Movement Till May 24 | Here's What You Should Know

RIL set up 1,875 hospital beds for free treatment of Covid patients in Jamnagar and Mumbai. The 100-bed facility at Seven Hills, Mumbai, was India’s first dedicated Covid treatment facility set up in April 2020. In addition, RIL created several quarantine and isolation facilities across Mumbai, Surat, Lodhivali and other sites. RFH set up an exclusive 10-bed dialysis centre at the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital, Mumbai. RIL is producing and supplying 1,000 MT of oxygen free of cost, accounting for nearly 11 per cent of India’s medical oxygen needs. Nearly one in 10 ICU patients in India are getting oxygen from Reliance. RIL also converted facilities at Alok Inds to produce 1 lakh plus affordable PPE kits plus face masks per day to overcome import dependency. The company has donated Rs 556 crore to PM Cares and other Funds. Its Mission Anna Seva provided 5.5 crore plus meals — cooked meals, ready-to-eat food packets, food coupons, dry ration kits — across 80 districts, 18 states and one UT, and is set to supply additional 2 crore plus meals in May/June 2021. RIL also distributed 81 lakh plus masks to frontline warriors and communities across 19 states and two UTs. Small multi-lingual booklets were also distributed to create awareness. Reliance Foundation provided 5.5 lakh plus litres of free fuel to 14,000 plus notified ambulances and vehicles engaged in Covid-19 services across 249 districts in 18 states. It also operates nine MMUs in Shahdol, Nagothane, Dahanu, Jhajjar and Ghazipur providing medical services.

Other Companies Join War Against Covid Pandemic

Several other leading corporates have made significant contributions as part of India Inc's relief response.