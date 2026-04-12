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Mukesh Ambani will not be able to use all the money he earns, says THIS renowned actor, calls Reliance Industries boss...

Mukesh Ambani will not be able to use all the money he earns, says THIS renowned actor, calls Reliance Industries boss…

Mammootty said that for him, acting is like the air he breathes. He said, "If you call a very weak person—someone who can no longer even move, but who was once a great actor—for a role, he will come and try to give his best."

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New Delhi: Renowned actor Mammootty, who has worked in hundreds of films across different languages, has grabbed headlines for a comment he made about the income and expenses of businessman Mukesh Ambani. It is important to note that Mammootty has won the National Film Award for Best Actor three times and is the second Indian actor to receive this honor. He continues to remain active in the industry.

Notably, Mammootty still has a deep love for acting and continues to inspire many people in the industry. He is not only active but also remains a favorite among audiences even at the age of 70. But what is it that keeps him from stepping back? Recently, he opened up about this. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Mammootty shared how he still loves his work even after five decades. The actor said, “It’s human nature.”

He further added that he no longer needs money to live a secure and comfortable life.

Why he gave the example of Mukesh Ambani

Mammootty to describe his passion for work, citing businessman Mukesh Ambani. Mammootty said, “Why do politicians want to stay in politics even at the age of 90 or 100? Why is Mukesh Ambani earning so much money? It’s not for himself… he won’t be able to use all the money he earns. I’m not comparing myself to Ambani. I’m just saying this is human nature. Whatever you have, you always want more. That is greed.”

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Described acting as a way of breathing

Mammootty further added that there have been many artists who dreamed of dying while performing on stage, as it was closest to their hearts. Mammootty said that for him, acting is like the air he breathes. He said, “If you call a very weak person—someone who can no longer even move, but who was once a great actor—for a role, he will come and try to give his best.”

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