Masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani, set to take on Elon Musk’s Tesla, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta with THESE products, Jio plans to…

New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., is working relentlessly to escalate its hardware push with Jio Frames and Jio robots. With these products, Jio is taking direct aim at Meta Platforms, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:META) Ray-Ban wearables and Tesla Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Optimus.

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Jio showcased its Jio Frames, positioning the device as a homegrown alternative to Meta’s Ray-Ban Meta AI smart glasses. According to the company, the glasses are powered by HelloJio AI, a sovereign assistant designed to support multiple Indian languages and regional accents.

The company is pitching the product as an AI wearable tailored specifically for the Indian market.

Here are some of the key details:

Jio has launched the Frames in two versions: an audio-only model and a video-plus-audio variant.

The customers must note that the higher-end model features a 12-megapixel Sony camera, 64GB of built-in storage and a Snapdragon AR chipset similar to those used in competing smart glasses.

Users can capture photos, record videos, livestream, take calls and listen to music.

Both versions provide access to Jio’s AI assistant for tasks such as solving math problems step-by-step, summarizing books and retrieving recipes.

The glasses also integrate with Jio AI Cloud, Reliance’s consumer cloud platform

Price and other details:

It is important to note that the company has not announced any office price of the product. However, a Jio representative during the AI summit told Benzinga that the company is aiming to keep the price affordable for Indians, though the final figure has not been decided.

At present, the company is collecting customer feedback on acceptable price points before finalizing a launch price, while ensuring the product remains commercially viable.

Price of Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses in the US:

The price of second-generation Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses in the United States are typically priced between USD 379 and USD 459. However, it depends on the frame design and lens options, according to Ray-Ban’s official website.

Meanwhile, the newer Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses featuring an integrated visual interface debuted at USD 799.

