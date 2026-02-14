Mukesh Ambani hits JACKPOT ahead of India-Pakistan match, JioHotstar’s rate for 10-second advertisement surges to…, Air ticket prices…

Home

New Delhi: The highly anticipated T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan is set to take place tomorrow on Sunday in Colombo. Before the match, the advertising rates have reportedly surged significantly. Companies are competing intensely to capitalize on the opportunity. As per The Times of India report, the ad rate for a 10-second TV slot has reached Rs 30–40 lakh, compared to Rs 20–25 lakh during other major World Cup matches. The broadcaster JioStar is expected to earn around Rs 2,000 crore in advertising revenue from the tournament.

Neeraj Jha, senior sports analyst and commentator, has said that last-minute inventory rates have jumped by at least 20–25 percent. Every second of ad slot inventory for this match is expected to be utilized.

On the digital platform JioHotstar, the rate for a 10-second advertisement has climbed to ₹15–20 lakh.

Talking to Navbharat Times, Kushal Sanghvi, Director at global marketing firm Komerz, said companies are determined to secure ad space at any cost and are willing to pay premium prices. The match is expected to draw massive viewership, and brands do not want to miss the opportunity. Companies from the auto, FMCG, financial services, and real estate sectors have shown significant interest.

It is important to note that the Mukesh Ambani-led JioStar has not disclosed the detailed list of advertisers for the India–Pakistan clash but stated that several companies are advertising during the World Cup, including Emeritus, OpenAI, Birla Opus, Rapido, Amul, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor Company, Britannia Industries, and the General Insurance Council.

Sharp Rise in Air Ticket Prices

To witness the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan, a large number of Indian fans are traveling to Sri Lanka. As a result, airfares to Colombo have surged significantly. Hotel room rates in the city have also skyrocketed.

Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said that flight fares from major Indian cities to Colombo have increased by 45–50 percent. MakeMyTrip reported that bookings to Colombo have doubled compared to normal days.

Manjari Singhal, Chief Growth and Business Officer at Cleartrip, said bookings to Colombo around the India–Pakistan match have risen by about 65 percent, largely due to Indian fans traveling for the game. Similarly, hotel search volumes and bookings in Colombo have also seen a sharp rise.

