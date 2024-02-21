Mukesh Ambani Returns To List Of World’s Top 10 Richest People, His Net Worth, Full List Inside

Home

Reliance is the first company in the country with a market cap of Rs 20 lakh crore.

World’s Top 10 Richest: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has joined the coveted list of the top 10 richest people in the world.

As of Wednesday, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth has reached $114 billion, which amounts to about Rs 9.45 lakh crore. This information was shared by Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, reports bhaskar.com.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is at number 10 on the list and has displaced Sergey Brin, the Google co-founder. Also, talking about the topper of the list, the position is held by French billionaire and CEO of Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) Bernard Arnault tops this list. Arnault’s net worth is 222 billion dollars which amounts to about Rs 18.60 lakh crore, adds bhaskar.com.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is in second place with a net worth is Rs 16.74 lakh crore.

Mukesh Ambani’s Net Worth Went Up Enormously In 5 Years

Mukesh Ambani’s net worth has increased from $ 36 billion which is about Rs 2.89 lakh crore to $ 114 billion which is about Rs 9.45 lakh crore in 5 years. It is a jump of more than 200% in 5 years.

Mukesh Ambani’s businesses cover Energy, Retail, and Digital Services. It is being said that a consortium backed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries and India’s top engineering schools will reportedly launch its first ChatGPT-style service in March 2024.

“The BharatGPT group, encompassing an arm of India’s most valuable company and eight affiliated universities, offered a sneak peek of the large language model during a technology conference in Mumbai. In a video played before delegates, a motorcycle mechanic in southern India queried an AI bot in his native Tamil, a banker conversed with the tool in Hindi, and a developer in Hyderabad used it to write computer code,” reports businesstoday.in.

Reliance is the largest and most profitable company in India’s private sector and its business spans energy, materials, retail, entertainment, and digital services. It is also the first company in the country with a market cap of Rs 20 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries is reportedly India’s most valuable company by market value.

Following Is The Latest List Of World’s Top 10 Richest Persons:

Bernard Arnault & family – $223.4 B Elon Musk – $201.7 B Jeff Bezos – $188.4 B Mark Zuckerberg – $165.9 B Larry Ellison – $136.1 B Warren Buffett – $133.9 B Bill Gates – $123.8 B Steve Ballmer – $120.0 B Larry Page – $118.3 B Mukesh Ambani – $114.1 B

