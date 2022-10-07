New Delhi: The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, is opening a family office in Singapore, the Bloomberg quoted people familiar with the move. The report mentions that the Asia’s second richest man has picked a manager to hire staff for the new entity and get it running and that the Ambanis have also chosen real estate.Also Read - Reliance Seeks No Ceiling On Gas Prices, Tells Govt Panel

Thanks to the low taxes and relatively secure atmosphere, Singapore has become an attractive destination for the ultra-rich to set up family offices. According to Singapore government data, 400 family offices have been established in Singapore as of 2020. It estimates 54 per cent of global family offices plan to increase asset allocations in Asia Pacific over the next five years.

The city-state has become an attractive hub for family offices thanks to its low taxes and relative security. The Monetary Authority of Singapore estimates about 700 were in place by the end of 2021, up from 400 a year earlier, reported the Bloomberg.

HOW DO YOU SET UP A FAMILY OFFICE IN SINGAPORE?

The process of setting up a family office in Singapore can be divided into four broad categories:

OBJECTIVES which include family’s vision and goals, extent of family’s involvement and assets to be managed.

BUSINESS PLAN which includes jurisdiction analysis, legal structure, tax planning, operating cost and benefit, services to be provided.

SETTING UP : This process includes incorporation, licensing exemption application, global investor programme application, recruitment, establishment of advisory, investment committees and family board among others.

OPERATIONS: Include key performance metrics, monitoring and reviewing, building and expansion of family office functions like philanthropy.

We can consider Mukesh Ambani’s move to set up the family office ties as part of his larger vision of taking his retail-to-refining empire global and acquiring assets outside India. The billionaire had, while announcing the appointment of Aramco’s chairman on the board of Reliance in 2021, in fact told his shareholders that this marked “the beginning of internationalization” of his conglomerate, without elaborating. “You will hear more about our international plans in the times to come,” he had said at the time, said the Bloomberg report.