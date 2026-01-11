Home

Mukesh Ambanis big announcements: Jio to launch its AI platform, Rs 7 lakh crore investment, Indias largest AI-ready data center in Jamnagar

Mukesh Ambani said that Jio will launch India's first people-first AI platform, built in India, which will start in Gujarat.

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani made five major announcements at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference on Sunday, 11 January 2026. Ambani said that Jio’s people-first AI platform will be launched soon, starting in Gujarat and providing AI services to every citizen in their own language.

Along with this, Reliance will invest Rs 7 lakh crore in Gujarat over the next five years. He said that India’s largest AI-ready data center will be built in Jamnagar. Ambani also spoke about making Gujarat a global leader in clean energy and green materials.

Every citizen will get AI services in their own language

Mukesh Ambani said that Jio will launch India’s first people-first AI platform, built in India, which will start in Gujarat. Every citizen will receive daily AI services on their devices in their own language, enabling them to work more efficiently and quickly.

Meanwhile, India’s largest AI-ready data center is being built in Jamnagar to provide affordable AI to every Indian. Ambani promised to make Gujarat a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence.

Rs 7 lakh crore investment in 5 years

Reliance is the largest investor in Gujarat. Mukesh Ambani said that more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore has been invested in the last five years. Now, this will be doubled to Rs 7 lakh crore in the next five years. This investment will accelerate Gujarat’s development.

Ambani said that Gujarat is not just a location for Reliance, but its body, heart, and soul. The company is Gujarati and will contribute to the development of Gujarat.

Green energy export from Jamnagar

Ambani announced plans to make Gujarat a global leader in clean energy and green materials. He said that the world’s largest integrated clean energy ecosystem is being built in Jamnagar. This includes solar power, battery storage, green hydrogen, green fertilizers, sustainable aviation fuel, and maritime fuel.

Jamnagar, which previously exported hydrocarbon energy, will now become the largest exporter of green energy and materials. Kutch will be transformed into a global clean energy hub. A multi-gigawatt solar project will provide round-the-clock clean power.

