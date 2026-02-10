Home

This acquisition comes at a time when Indian consumers are increasingly shifting towards health- and nutrition-centric diets.

Manna is one of Tamil Nadu's most trusted health-focused food product brands.

New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the consumer goods company of the Reliance Industries Group, announced on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, that it has acquired Southern Health Foods, the parent company of Tamil Nadu’s famous Manna. The acquisition of Manna further strengthens RCPL’s food and staples portfolio, which already includes brands such as Udayam, Independence, and SIL. It also deepens its presence in the rapidly growing millet-based and health-focused food products sector. Reliance Industries stated that Manna has been a leading manufacturer of health-focused food products for over two decades and has a strong presence in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.

Reliance is expanding

This acquisition comes at a time when Indian consumers are increasingly shifting towards health- and nutrition-centric diets, driving strong growth in sectors such as millet, multigrain staples, and functional food products. RCPL is aggressively expanding in this sector by adding new brands with the acquisition, positioning it to capitalize on the growing demand for affordable and health-focused packaged food products. The company stated that this acquisition is in line with its strategy to provide global-quality products at affordable prices and establish a strong presence in the health and nutrition sector across the country.

Portfolio strengthening

Commenting on the deal, T. Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said that Manna is one of Tamil Nadu’s most trusted health-focused food product brands, known for its millet-based staple foods and blends, beverages, and baby food products. He said that this brand will further strengthen RCPL’s packaged food product portfolio and enhance its ability to offer nutritious options to consumers.

What products does Manna manufacture?

Krishnakumar further added that RCPL’s distribution, R&D, and supply chain capabilities will help expand Manna’s reach beyond its existing markets and make it a pan-India household brand. Southern Health Foods Pvt. Ltd. operates in several health-centric categories, including millets, oats, multi-grain products, health mixes, breakfast cereals, and dried fruits. Its Manna brand has established a strong presence in emerging packaged segments such as millet flour, infant food, and multi-grain mixes.

