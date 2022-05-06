New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited on Friday became the first Indian firm to hit $100 billion revenue in a year after the company reported a 22.5 per cent rise in earnings for the quarter ended March on the back of bumper oil refining margins, steady growth in telecom and digital services and strong momentum in the retail business.Also Read - Antilia Case: Pradeep Sharma Main Conspirator in Cold-blooded Murder of Mansukh Hiran, Says NIA

The firm in a stock exchange filing said that the company’s consolidated net profit went up to Rs 16,203 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from Rs 13,227 crore earlier. Also Read - Reliance Industries Calls Off Rs 24,713 Crore Deal With Future Group. Check Here Why

However, for the full fiscal 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022), Reliance reported a net profit of Rs 60,705 crore on a revenue of Rs 7.92 lakh crore (USD 102 billion). Also Read - There Are Now 2 Indians In Top 10 Richest Billionaires Of The World. Check List Here | Photos

(With inputs from PTI)