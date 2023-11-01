Multibagger: Apollo Micro Systems Shares Hit Fresh 52-week High in Weak Market

Home

Representational Image

Stock Market News: Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) shares have hit a new high of Rs 105.40 on BSE as they zoomed 15 per cent in Tuesday’s intraday trade. The stock traded in green despite a fall in the broader market. It traded around Rs 99 per share at the close. The Hyderabad-based aerospace & defense company has appointed MP3 International as its official representative for the Middle East market. The strategic collaboration is established through a Letter of Authorization, paving the way for enhanced market reach and deeper engagement with clients in the region.

MP3 International is a subsidiary of Grade One Group, a prominent part of the EDGE GROUP, an Abu Dhabi government-owned entity specializing in defense products in the UAE.

GradeOne Group specializes in providing military hardware, equipment, pyrotechnics, ammunition and supplies, to army, special forces, navy, air force, law enforcement and rescue services.

Also, it has proposed to establish new composites manufacturing facility and intends to seek the board’s approval for a substantial investment of Rs 50 million to turn this vision into reality.

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 219 per cent in the last 6 months.

