Multibagger Entertainment Stock to Raise Rs 214 Crore Via Warrants | Check Price And Other Details

In the last six months, the stock has given 150 per cent return to its shareholders. The counter has made investors wealthier by over 37 per cent in the last one month.

Share Market News: Balaji Telefilms has informed exchanges that its board of directors has approved the issuance of over 2.38 crore convertible warrants. These warrants will be carrying a right to subscribe to one fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Rs 2 on a preferential basis. According to the exchange filing, the media and entertainment company aims to raise funds of Rs 214 crore by way of the proposed issue.

The company also said that its board of directors has also approved the warrant price of Rs 89.60 apiece.

“Upto 2,38,83,930 (Two Crore Thirty-Eight Lac Eighty-Three Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty) warrants, each convertible into 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two), within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment, to be issued at a price of Rs. 89.60/- (Rupees Eighty-Nine and Sixty paise only) per warrant,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Balaji Telefilms share price

In the last one year, Balaji Telefilms stock has delivered a massive return of over 210 per cent to investors.

Shares of Balaji Telefilms, which has a market cap of Rs 1,311 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 132,99 and a 52-week low of Rs 35.30.

Balaji Telefilms is an Indian company that produces Indian soap operas, reality TV, comedy, game shows, entertainment, and factual programming in several Indian languages. Balaji Telefilms is promoted by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and is a public company listed at BSE and NSE.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

