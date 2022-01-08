New Delhi: 2021 was a special year for stocks. The market grew more than 20 per cent in the year and attracted scores of new investors in the market. The market also delivered a number of multibagger stocks. Some penny stocks delivered extraordinary returns. Here we discuss one such stock, Lloyds Steels Industries. The metal stock surged from Rs 0.5 to Rs 24.95, in just 2 years (January 2020 to January 2022), according to a report by Mint. This means it grew by a whopping 4,900 per cent in two years.Also Read - Odisha Revises Night Curfew Timing, Imposes Fresh Curbs; Mandates RT-PCR For Flyers At Bhubaneswar Airport

Multibagger Stock: All You Need To Know About Lloyds Steels

The share saw major growth in the last 6 months itself. It grew from Rs 3.45 to Rs 24.95 per equity share during this period. In the last week itself, it showed a growth of 21 per cent by going from Rs 20.65 to Rs 24.95, the report said.

A year earlier, the price of this stock was Rs 1 per share. It registered a growth of 2,400 per cent and now stands at Rs 24.95. In two years, it showed double growth, rising 4,900 per cent.

If a person had invested Rs 1,00,000 in the New Year 2022, it would have become Rs 1,21,000 in just one week. Similarly, an investment in the stock of Rs 1,00,000 one month ago, would have fetched Rs 1,30,000 extra as the total value would have become Rs 2,30,000 today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested Rs 1,00,000 two years ago in this stock, it would have become a whopping Rs 50,00,000 today.