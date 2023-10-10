Home

Business

Multibagger: Paper Stock IFL Enterprises Announces Collaboration with Australia-based Charters Paper

Multibagger: Paper Stock IFL Enterprises Announces Collaboration with Australia-based Charters Paper

The paper trading firm has now informed BSE that it has signed a collaboration with Australia-based multinational paper manufacturer Charters Paper Pty Ltd.

Stockmarket News: IFL Enterprises, a paper trading firm, is among one of the top-performing small-cap stocks on Dalal Street that have delivered multibagger returns. The BSE-listed stock made its stock market debut in March 2017. It has since then yielded a multibagger return of more than 4,400 per cent return to its investors.

Trending Now

According to the BSE website, the company in the past five years issued bonus shares twice to its shareholders and also sub-divided the face value of equity shares once. Going by exchange data, the stock has delivered over 1,700 per cent return in the last three years and 1,300 per cent in the last two years.

You may like to read

The paper trading firm has now informed BSE that it has signed a collaboration with Australia-based multinational paper manufacturer Charters Paper Pty Ltd.

“This collaboration will boost the geographical expansion,” it said in a statement on BSE, adding that it will add about Rs 600 crore to the top line and about Rs 70 crore to the bottom line.

The MoU with Charters Paper also includes provisions for mutual investments to support upcoming operations. As per the MoU, Charter Paper is also willing to invest 10 million Australian dollar, about Rs 53 crore, in IFL Enterprises.

Besides, IFL Enterprises has bagged an export order worth Rs 73 crore from an international client.

The company anticipates more business opportunities in the coming months. IFL has secured commitments for orders worth about 115 million Australian dollars amounting to Rs 609.62 crore. over the next 18 months,” it said in the filing.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES