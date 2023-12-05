Home

Business

Multibagger Stock: Cellecor Gadgets Shares Jump Over 9 Percent | Check Details Here

Multibagger Stock: Cellecor Gadgets Shares Jump Over 9 Percent | Check Details Here

The stock was listed on NSE SME Emerge at Rs 92 apiece level on September 28, 2023. So far, it has given a return of around 180 percent against its listing price.

Image for representational purposes

Stock Market News: Shares of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd jumped over 9 percent in the morning session today i.e. on December 5. It hit an intraday high of Rs 263.50 before losing early gains. In the last trading session, the scrip had closed at Rs 241.45. The stock was listed on NSE SME Emerge at Rs 92 apiece level on September 28, 2023. So far, it has given a return of around 180 percent against its listing price.

Trending Now

Cellecor Gadgets Limited was incorporated in 2020. The company deals with the procurement, branding, and distribution of televisions, mobile phones, smart wearables, mobile accessories, smart watches, and neckbands.

You may like to read

According to the half-yearly results, the net sales increased by 85 per cent to Rs 209.66 crore, operating profit increased by 157 per cent to Rs 12.74 crore and net profit increased by 108 per cent to Rs 7.02 crore in H1FY24 compared to H1FY23.

According to annual results, the net sales increased by 118 per cent to Rs 264 crore and net profit increased by 300 per cent to Rs 8 crore in FY23 compared to FY22.

Cellecor snagged a Bollywood star as the face of their brand-new Smart TVs, blurring the lines between entertainment and tech in one electrifying move. With Varun’s star power and Cellecor’s cutting-edge tech, their Smart TVs are set to explode onto the scene, captivating audiences and redefining how we experience entertainment in our own homes.

The company’s initial public offering (IPO) was launched just a few weeks ago, and it is classified as a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) with a lot size of 1,200 shares. As of September 2023, the company’s promoters hold a 51.54% stake, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) hold 4.41%, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) hold 6.05%, and the remaining 38% is owned by the public.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.