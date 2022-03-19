Multibagger Stock: In the last two years, several penny stocks have given stellar returns due to the bull-run in the Indian share market. One such stock has given over 1500 per cent return in two years. According to a report by Mint, Kwality Pharma share price rose from Rs 25.55 per piece to Rs 404.55 per piece in two years.Also Read - Government Clears Air Around Capital Gains Tax

Interestingly, the stock had touched Rs 593 per share in the last six months It has fallen from it to Rs 404, nearly 30 per cent. In the last one month alone, the Kwality Pharma share price has fallen from Rs 454.25 to Rs 404.55, the report added.

The report also said that in one year, the stock has returned up to 675 per cent profits. It rose from Rs 52.10 per share in March 2021 to Rs 404.55 per share in March 2022.

Kwality Pharma Share Price History