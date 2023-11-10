Home

Multibagger Stock: Manaksia Registers 715 Percent PAT Growth In Q2, Net Sales at Rs 57.09 Crore

According to the firm, its revenue from operations on a standalone basis rose by 178.02% from Rs. 20.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter to Rs. 57.09 crore in the September 2023 quarter.

Stock Market News: Manaksia Limited, a small-cap firm that is into the manufacturing of steel, iron, and aluminium items as well as packaging, has recently released its financial results for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2023.

Notably, Manaksia has produced multibagger returns in a single year. According to the company, its net profit for Q2FY24 was Rs. 5.32 crore, up 714.96% from Rs. 0.65 crore in Q2FY23.

EBITDA jumped by 766.67% to Rs. 7.28 crore during the quarter under review from Rs. 0.84 crore during the same quarter last year.

Manaksia EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in September 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2022. The company’s shares closed at 136.55 on November 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.21% returns over the last 6 months and 64.32% over the last 12 months.

As a result, the company’s subsidiary firms established in Nigeria incurred foreign exchange losses of Rs 703.23 & Rs 658.50 Lacs for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and the half year ended September 30, 2023.

As a result, the company's subsidiary firms established in Nigeria incurred foreign exchange losses of Rs 703.23 & Rs 658.50 Lacs for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and the half year ended September 30, 2023.