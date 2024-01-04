Home

Multibagger Stock: Tiger Logistics Shares Hit All-time High | Check Details Here

According to BSE analytics, Tiger Logistics shares have climbed 45 per cent in the past one month and a whopping 84 per cent in 3 months.

Share Market News: Amid buzz of sub-division or stock split, the shares of Tiger Logistics on Thursday rallied more than 7 percent to touch an all-time high. On Thursday, the smallcap stock of logistics solution company opened nearly 2 percent higher at Rs 723 apiece versus the previous close of Rs 710.80. Notably, the stock of the company made an intraday high and an all-time high of Rs 765, up 7.63 percent.

Around 2:30 PM, the counter held firmly in green to trade at Rs 751. Interestingly, the counter has gained after two days of consecutive fall. At the current market price, the scrip is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

To consider a proposal for sub-division of the face value of equity shares, the board of Tiger Logistics will meet on January 9, according to an exchange filing,

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 9th January, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve … the proposal for sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company having a face value of Rs 10 each,” it said in a filing dated December 21.

According to BSE analytics, Tiger Logistics shares have climbed 45 per cent in the past one month and a whopping 84 per cent in 3 months. The counter has more than doubled investors in just 6 months, zooming a whopping 1111 per cent.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

