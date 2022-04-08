Multibagger Stocks | New Delhi: Multibagger penny stocks are always a matter of intrigue for investors. One of the multibagger penny stocks, Suzlon Energy, has been rising since the beginning of FY23. In the last week alone, the share has risen by 24 per cent. The share was trading at Rs 9.7 apiece but now it is trading at Rs 12.5 per equity share, according to a report by Mint.Also Read - RBI Monetary Policy 2022: Indian Share Market In Red As Governor Das Raises Inflation Target To 5.7 Per Cent

The report quoted experts as saying that the stock may soon break above Rs 13.10 share price. Once the breakout is given, Suzlon Energy share price may even go up to Rs 15 per share. If Rs 15 levels sustain, it may even go as high as Rs 20 per equity share.

The experts further stated that since the stock hit Rs 9.45 levels, it formed an 'Upper Bollinger Band'. This means that it will keep above these levels. If any dip in the Suzlon Energy share price is noted, the investors may find it a good opportunity to buy it.

145 Rise Per Cent In One Year

The stock, according to the report, rose from Rs 5 per to Rs 12.15 in the last 52 weeks. In the last month alone, the stock has risen around 25 per cent. Also, in the last six months, Suzlon Energy share price has risen 65 per cent.