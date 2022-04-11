Multibagger Stocks | New Delhi: Multibagger penny stocks have always been a go-to for small investors in India. They are high-risk stocks, but may also offer multifold gains. If the investors are aware of the good financial position of the company, they are more likely to invest in these multibagger penny stocks. One such stock is GRM Overseas. The stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 95 lakhs in the last 5 years.Also Read - Multibagger Stocks: This Energy Stock Rises 24 Per Cent In One Week. Good Time To Buy?

In the last 5 years, GRM overseas share price rose from Rs 6 to Rs 565 per equity share, according to a report by Mint. This means that the stock has registered a growth of 9,300 per cent. On Monday, April 11, the share was trading at Rs 551 per equity share.

In the last 6 months, the GRM Overseas share price has surged from Rs 210 per equity share to Rs 565, rising around 170 per cent. In 2021, the stock rose from Rs 125 to Rs 565 a piece. However, in the last month, the stock has been under selloff pressure and has fallen from Rs 655 to Rs 565.

If an investor had invested Rs 1 lakh in GRM Overseas five years ago, it would have become Rs 95 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested Rs 1 lakh in the share 6 months ago, it would have become Rs 2.7 lakh today. If the same investment was made one year ago, it would have become Rs 4.45 lakh today.