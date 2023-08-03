Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Here’s All About Routes, Stoppages, Timings Of The High-Speed Rail Corridor

Home

The entire journey is likely to be completed in 2 hours 7 minutes. During the journey, the train will halt at 10 cities namely – Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

New Delhi: The work on Mumbai to Ahmedabad Bullet train project is in full swing. The approximately 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project also called the MAHSR Bullet Train project will cover 155.76 kms in Maharashtra, 4.3 kms in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 348.04 kms in Gujarat. The train will have 12 stations along the route. Significant progress has been made in the construction phase with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stating that the plans are to start operating it in August 2026, according to a report by LiveMint.

All About Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

The government has decided to run Bullet trains on the 508.09 km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor, connecting the two financial hubs located in Maharashtra and Guajarat respectively. The entire journey is likely to be completed in 2 hours 7 minutes. During the journey, the train will halt at 10 cities namely – Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. The entire project is costing somewhere near Rs. 2 lakh crore. The NHSRCL had said that the first phase of the bullet train project is expected to be launched in 2026. The corridor is expected to witness footfall of 17,900 passengers per day in each direction. According to NHSRCL, the passengers will be ferried in 35 daily train trips, made by 10 car configurations with 24 rakes on the year of commissioning. According to NHSRCL, about 92,900 passengers are likely to use the system per day. The passengers can board the train from 6 am to midnight at an interval of 30 minutes. The bullet train is expected to run at a speed of about 320km/hour. Currently, the top speed limit is 160 km/hour. The high speed train will have three classes – Standard Class, Business Class, and Grand Class.

Glimpse Of The Construction Progress

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) shared a picture of the ongoing progress of the bullet train.

Gushing at Bullet speed! Glimpses of #BulletTrain progress spanning longer distances.

📍Anand District, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/pnPkjKYdWV — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 31, 2023

Approximately 1381.9 hectares have been obtained so far. However, the land requirement is approximately 1389.5 hectares. Most of the problems with land acquisition have been concentrated in the state of Maharashtra. As of June 2023, a total of 429.53 hectares of land had been acquired, up from 196.19 hectares in 2021.

Bullet Train Operational Plan

The line’s Operational Control Centre (OCC) will be located at Sabarmati. Trains will be operated with 2 types of services for riders –

High Speed (2.58 hour journey): Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) – Ahmedabad (Kalupur) – Anand – Vadodara – Bharuch – Surat – Bilimora – Vapi – Boisar – Virar – Thane – Mumbai (Bandra Kurla Complex)

Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) – Ahmedabad (Kalupur) – Anand – Vadodara – Bharuch – Surat – Bilimora – Vapi – Boisar – Virar – Thane – Mumbai (Bandra Kurla Complex) Rapid High Speed (2.07 hour journey): Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) – Vadodara – Surat – Mumbai (Bandra Kurla Complex)

The mega infrastructure project is expected to consume 1.6 crore cubic metre of cement and 17 lakh MT of steel and act as a catalyst to give the cement and steel industries a boost.

