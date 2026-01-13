Home

Business

Big improvement in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project as Sabarmati high-speed rail multimodal hub receives IGBC Gold Rating

Big improvement in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project as Sabarmati high-speed rail multimodal hub receives IGBC Gold Rating

The Sabarmati high-speed rail multimodal hub has received IGBC Gold Rating. Scroll down to know more.

Representational Image

Mumbai- Ahmedabad Bullet Train project: In a massive infrastructure update for the country, Gujarat’s Sabarmati high-speed rail multimodal hub has received the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Gold Rating. The historic development has made the Sabarmati high-speed rail multimodal hub the first building linked to India’s first Bullet Train project to earn this certification. Calling it a major step toward sustainable infrastructure in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said that the building has been designed incorporating various green building features. Here are all the details you need to know about the Sabarmati high-speed rail multimodal hub of Gujarat.

About Sabarmati high-speed rail multimodal hub

Built to ensure smooth connectivity between the Sabarmati railway station, metro station, BRTS and the under-construction Bullet Train station, the Sabarmati high-speed rail multimodal hub is expected to be a major infrastructure update, a report by the Indian Express said.

The report also says that building includes several green features such as rooftop solar panels, landscaped terraces, energy-efficient lighting and air conditioning, and certified green construction materials. Using water-efficient plumbing, rainwater management systems, natural lighting and ventilation and proper waste segregation practices, the Sabarmati high-speed rail multimodal hub is progressing really fast.

When will Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project start?

As per media reports, the work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is progressing across multiple sections. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project comprises total 508 km route, 332 km of viaduct which has several river bridges, track bed sections, noise barriers,and electrical masts. Also, readers should note that tunnelling work in Maharashtra is ongoing, with one mountain tunnel completed and others under excavation, while depots at Surat and Ahmedabad are under construction.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.