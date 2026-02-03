Home

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Big Update: Project reaches 56 percent completion, 508-km corridor likely to be operational from…

The section is part of the larger 508-km Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed corridor, also known as Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

भारत की पहली बुलेट ट्रेन कब चलेगी

New Delhi: In a major development, India’s first high-speed rail corridor is likely to be completed soon as it has entered a decisive phase. As per the latest government data, the construction of the corridor on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project is moving at a very fast rate. The 508-km corridor has crossed 56 percent physical progress as per the monthly project monitoring flash report of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) for the month of November.

It is important to note that the high-speed rail project is among the major ongoing projects monitored under the MoSPI’s Project Assessment Infrastructure Monitoring and Analytics for Nation Building portal. Over Rs 85,338 crore has been spent on the bullet train project so far. The entire project is estimated to cost about Rs 1.08 lakh crore on completion.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier announced that India’s first bullet train will begin its inaugural 100-km run between Surat and Vapi in August 2027, The New Indian Express reported. “A significant milestone is that the bullet train will cover the distance between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in just 1 hour 58 minutes upon the completion of the high-speed rail corridor. The inaugural run in August 2027 will cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi,” Vaishaw said.

Here are some of the key details:

The bullet train is expected to be fully operational by 2029.

Mumbai–Ahmedabad travel time would drop to 1 hour 58 minutes once the corridor is ready.

The first operational run in August 2027 would be limited to the 100-km Surat–Vapi stretch, according to the rail minister.

Trains on the 508-km corridor will operate at speeds of up to 320 kmph.

With four stops, the Mumbai–Ahmedabad trip will take 1 hour 58 minutes

Halting at all 12 stations will extend the journey to 2 hours 17 minutes.

The corridor will be opened in phases, covering the Vapi-Surat, Vapi-Ahmedabad, and Thane-Ahmedabad stretches before the Mumbai-Ahmedabad section becomes operational in the final stage.

The full corridor is expected to be completed by December 2029

“The bullet train will cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in 1 hour 58 minutes with four stops. However, if it halts at all 12 stations, the total journey time will be 2 hours 17 minutes,” Vaishnaw said.

