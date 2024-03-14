Home

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express Train To Run 6 Days A Week: Check Route, Timing

The launch of the new train marks a significant expansion of the Vande Bharat Express network after the inaugural service connecting Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar on September 30, 2022.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express: The Vande Bharat Express train on Ahmedabad -Mumbai route was launched by PM Modi on March 12. The development comes as there was a long-pending demand for a new Vande Bharat Express on this route after the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat started operations. The launch of the new train marks a significant expansion of the Vande Bharat Express network after the inaugural service connecting Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar on September 30, 2022.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express: Check Schedule

As per the schedule, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express started running on this route from March 12. The new Vande Bharat Express train will run six days a week, except Sunday.

As per the schedule, train number 22962 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will leave from Ahmedabad at 06:10 hrs and reach Mumbai Central at 11:35 hrs. The train will stop at certain stations such as Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali before reaching Mumbai Central at 11.35 AM. The train will halt at key stations, including Borivali, Vapi, Surat, and Vadodara.

While returning, train number 22961 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express will leave from Mumbai Central at 15:55 hrs and reach Ahmedabad at 21:25 hrs. the train on the return journey will make halts at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali stations in both directions.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express: Check Route

This Vande Bharat Express will run on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route and the Indian Railways said the ticket bookings for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will start at PRS (passenger reservation system) counters and on the IRCTC website and regular services started on March 13.

As per the updates from Indian Railways, this train will consist of air-conditioned chair cars and executive chair coaches, and cover the more than 500km distance between the two cities in less than 6 hours. This will be the second Vande Bharat Express between the two commercial hubs — the first one was launched in 2022.

