Mumbai Airport To Operate 975 Flights To 115 International Destinations From Oct 29, Check Full Winter Schedule

The Mumbai airport is expanding flight operations with new expected international routes to Almaty in Kazakhstan and Bali in Indonesia.

Mumbai: Starting from October 29, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will operate a total of 975 flights daily to 115 different destinations this winter. The airport said in a statement that it is expanding flight operations on several new routes this season.

“The winter schedule will witness new destinations offering more than 975 daily flight movements experiencing around an 8 per cent increase vis-a-vis winter schedule of 2022, with an impressive connectivity offering connecting travellers to 115 different destinations.” The Mumbai airport said in a statement.

The airport also added that the winter schedule will start from October 29 till March 30, 2024 and added that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is expanding flight operations with new expected international routes to Almaty in Kazakhstan and Bali in Indonesia, in addition to facilitating the resumption of operations by Air Canada and Azerbaijan Airlines.

The airport also added that the passengers travelling to and from Mumbai now have access to a range of thrilling vacation destinations, including Entebbe, Lagos, and various other enticing African destinations.

“Passengers travelling to and from Mumbai now have access to a range of thrilling vacation destinations, including Entebbe, Lagos, and various other enticing African destinations. Travellers can choose from a variety of destinations, including tropical destinations such as the Maldives, the vibrant cities of He Chi Minh and Hanoi in Vietnam, the idyllic islands of Mauritius and Seychelles, and Tokyo for a blend of winter sun and urban adventures,” the airport added.

Mumbai airport said Emirates has also introduced its Premium Economy cabin class in India on October 19, commencing from CSMIA as its initial hub. “The airline will officially roll out this cabin class starting October 30th,” the airport added.

“In terms of airlines, IndiGo emerges as the frontrunner with a market share of 38 per cent from Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahara CSMIA. Followed by Air India with 18 per cent, and Vistara standing strong at 3rd position with 15 per cent market share,” it added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.