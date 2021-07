Mumbai: Adani Group has taken over the management control over Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL). The Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, has taken over the management control from from the GVK Group. Mumbai International Airport is India’s second busiest airport by both passenger and cargo traffic, according to an IANS report.Also Read - At least 9 Dead, Several Missing After Flash Floods Hit Himachal Pradesh; Rescue Operations Underway