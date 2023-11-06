Home

Mumbai Local Train: Indian Railways Launches 27 More AC Trains From Today, Check Route, Timing

Mumbai Local Train: A Railways official said that on CR, the number of AC services will increase to 66 from Monday while the number of services on WR will escalate to 96.

The Railways said these new AC local trains will be operated in the Western Railway (WR) zone’s Mumbai Suburban section.

Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Keeping the festive rush in view and also looking at the growing demand by the commuters, Indian Railways said it is launching 27 more new air-conditioned (AC) local train services in Mumbai from November 6. Of the total trains, 17 services will be run by Western Railway (WR) zone and the remaining 10 AC local trains will be operated by Central Railway (CR) zone.

Notably, the launch of these AC locals will bring cheers to commuters who have been demanding more such trains and better frequency during peak hours.

“Out of 10 new AC services, there will be one in the morning peak and one in the evening peak hours. These AC locals will run from Monday to Saturday and will not run on Sundays and nominated holidays,” CR chief spokesperson Shivraj Manaspure said.

Routes of AC Local Train services in Western Railway:-

The Central Railway had last week decided to introduce 10 more Air Conditioned (AC) local services from Monday. The railways said these trains will replace the existing non-AC trains in Mumbai Division. With this, the total number of AC local trains in the Division will increase 66 daily.

List Of Trains That Will Be Affected Over Zones:-

Train No 12934 Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will be regulated by 45 to 50 minutes.

Train No 93007 Andheri–Dahanu Road local departing Andheri at 07:51 hrs will be short terminated at Vangaon and will be partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road.

Train No 93010 Dahanu Road-Virar local departing Dahanu Road at 09:37 hrs will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vangaon.

Train No 93009 Churchgate–Dahanu Road local departing Churchgate at 07:42 hrs will be short terminated at Vangaon and will be partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road.

Train No 93012 Dahanu Road-Virar local departing Dahanu Road at 10:10 hrs will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vangaon.

