Mumbai Local Train: Indian Railway Announces 4 Special Trains On New Year’s Eve, Check Route, Timing

Mumbai Local Train: Western Railway also said that it will run eight special suburban services on New Year Eve (31.12.23/ 01.01.2024 midnight) for the benefit of passengers.

“Of the four special services, two each will be operated on the main line and the Harbour line,” the Central Railway said in a statement.

Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: To provide better comfort and convenience to passengers, the Central Railway said it will operate four special Mumbai Local trains on New Year’s Eve.

Check Route:

The Central Railway further added that the train services on the Main Line will be operated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai and Kalyan stations, while those on the Harbour Line will run between CSMT and Panvel.

CR will run special 4 suburban services in Mumbai div (2 in mainline+ 2 in Harbour line) on New Year Eve (31.12.23/ 01.01.2024 midnight) for the benefit of passengers as under-

🟠Main Line-

🔸CSMT Departure- at 01.30 hrs,

Kalyan arrival- 03.00 hrs.

🔸Kalyan Departure- at 01.30… pic.twitter.com/MC6PlwlI9i — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 26, 2023

Check Timing

The Central Railway further stated that the special train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 01.30 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 03.00 hours and a similar train will depart Kalyan at 01.30 hours and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03.00 hours.

“On the Habour line, a special train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 01.30 hrs and arrive Panvel at 02.50 hrs. A train will depart Panvel at 01.30 hrs and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 02.50 hrs.” the Central Railway added. The Central Railways also said all the four specials will halt at all stations.

Follow COVID Guidelines

Due to rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Indians Railway has asked passengers to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Western Railway to Run 8 Special Trains:

Western Railway also said that it will run eight special suburban services on New Year Eve (31.12.23/ 01.01.2024 midnight) for the benefit of passengers.

Attention Mumbaikars! Now Celebrate this New Year 🎉round the clock.@WesternRly is running additional local trains on New Year's Evening 31.12.2023 / 01.01.2024. Check out the schedule here👇.

Plan your celebrations accordingly! #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/acaNpwyaFF — DRM – Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) December 26, 2023

