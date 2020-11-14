Mumbai Local Train Latest News: The Indian Railways have permitted teachers as well as non-teaching school staff to travel in suburban trains in Mumbai and its metropolitan region amid the Coronavirus outbreak. In a joint release, Western and Central Railways, which operate the suburban system in MMR, said permission has been granted with immediate effect. Also Read - Railways Bans Carrying Crackers in Trains During Diwali, Imprisonment up to 3 Years For Offenders

Valid identity cards are authority for entry at the stations, the release said, adding that adherence to social distancing and others norms in place for the COVID-19 outbreak were a must.

The state government had last week asked the railways to allow this section to board suburban services, which resumed on June 15 with the condition that only those designated as essential services staff can travel.

Currently, 3,141 suburban services are being run daily.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra School Education department recently released a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) ahead of the reopening of schools in the state from November 23. Schools will reopen only for classes IX to XII.