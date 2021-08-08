Mumbai: The Indian Railways announced a mega block in the suburban sections of Mumbai local trains today due to maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. As a result, train services on the Central and Harbour lines will be affected in Mumbai on Sunday from 10.35 AM to 3.35 PM. Routes affected include the Up and Down lines between Borivali and Goregaon rail stations. All slow line trains will be run on fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon during the block period, a Western Railway official said in a release.Also Read - Good News: Soon Hydrogen-powered Trains to Run on Tracks, Railways Invites Bids For New Technology

List of train services affected:

Borivali to Goregaon Up & Down Slow Lines from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm

A 5-hour Jumbo Block will be taken on Up & Down lines between Borivali and Goregaon railway stations from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm on Sunday, 8th August 2021. During this period, no trains will operate on Platform No. 1,2,3 & 4 of the Borivali station.

Apart from this, the Central Railway also announced a Mega Block on its suburban sections.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar Up & Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

Dn slow services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.36 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations, skipping the halt at Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Chinchpokli, Curry Road, Vidyavihar and further rediverted on Dn slow line proper.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.40 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai skipping halt at Vidyavihar, Currey Road, Chinchpokli, Sandhurst Road and Masjid.

Kurla-Vashi Up & Dn harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.39 pm and Up Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.21 am to 3.41 pm will remain cancelled.

Meanwhile, special train services between CSMT Mumbai and Kurla and Panvel and Vashi will run during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Transharbour line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety,” the Central Railway said in a release.